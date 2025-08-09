'Tense situation at DU halls could have been avoided if student bodies reached consensus'

Says Asif Mahmud

Local Government and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said the recent tense situation at Dhaka University halls could have been avoided if student organisations reached an understanding among themselves.

Speaking to reporters in the afternoon at Rajshahi Divisional Stadium, he said, "I think the situation of the DU dorms would not have reached this stage if the student organisations had sat together to develop a framework and or an understanding among themselves. Since reforms are taking place everywhere after August 5, there should have been a new outline agreed upon by the student organisations regarding student politics."

"Student politics would continue in halls and academic areas, if the student organisations had reached an agreement earlier. I believe the current hostility towards student politics would not have emerged. Our student organisations had an opportunity to be a little more mature here," he added.

On organising Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches in Rajshahi, Asif Mahmud said, "International matches and BPL games are held in three stadiums. To decentralise a bit, we have chosen Rajshahi Stadium for the north, and Khulna or Barishal Stadium for the south. From next year, we have taken initiatives to hold BPL matches here in Rajshahi."

The adviser attended the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the "Friendship Cricket Match 2025" as the chief guest.

Local Government Division Secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi was present as special guest, while Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Khondker Azim Ahmed presided over the event.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Afia Akhter, Superintendent of Police Farzana Islam, among others, were also present.