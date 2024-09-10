Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:55 PM

Politics

Tawfiq-e-Elahi arrested in Gulshan

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury. File photo

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan tonight.

A team of detectives arrested him around 9:45pm, Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of detective branch (DB) of DMP, told the Daily Star.

He was accused in many cases filed after August 5, when the Awami League government was toppled in the face of a student-led mass uprising.

Meanwhile, Jhenaidah police arrested Supreme Court lawyer and former additional attorney general Barrister Md Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Gazipur City Awami League advisory council member Riaz Mahmud when they were attempting to flee the country illegally, said a press release sent by Police Headquarters.

Mehedi and Riaz are accused in cases filed with Adabor Police Station in Dhaka and Bason Police Station in Gazipur respectively, it added

