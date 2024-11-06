Tarique warns BNP men from becoming overconfident

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today urged his party rank and file from taking actions that go against public sentiment and focus on earning their trust instead.

"It's good for every leader and activist to be confident about victory. But be cautious not to become overconfident and alienate yourself from the public, or engage in actions that people don't like. Because, in any situation, people are your most trusted friends, and they are the source of all the power of the BNP," he said.

Tarique was addressing a discussion meeting organised by BNP at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking "National Revolution and Solidarity Day", commemorating the "civil-military uprising" of November 7, 1975.

He also advocated for the political and economic empowerment of people to ensure the sustainability of democracy, development, and state reforms.

"I would like to ask the leaders, workers, supporters, and well-wishers of my party at all levels to earn the trust and love of people, stay with people, and keep people with you," he said.

Tarique said the BNP would surely emerge victorious if people could exercise their right to vote in a free and fair election.

The BNP leader said the head of the Awami League's mafia regime fled the country after rendering all state institutions dysfunctional and making the country dependent on imports and foreign debt.

"But people are still bearing the brunt of the consequences of 15 years of misrule under the deposed autocratic regime," he added.

Through the defeat of the runaway autocratic ruler on August 5, the BNP leader said, it has been proven once again that there is no alternative to a greater unity of Bangladesh's nationalist forces than to safeguard the freedom of the country and its people.

In the current situation, Tarique said, the plots by the associates of the ousted Hasina regime have not stopped, with ongoing attempts to turn the interim government into a failed one.

Stating that the term of the interim government will be completed in just one day, Tarique said a three-month period may not be enough to assess the success or failure of a government.

However, he pointed out that for those who go to the market daily and struggle to cope with rising commodity prices, three months may feel like three years to them.

"So, it's crucial to strictly control the market, especially to alleviate the hardships of farmers, daily wage workers, low-income people, and the lower-middle class," the BNP leader said.

He warned that if the government fails to bring commodity prices within the purchasing power of people, all its reform efforts could be questionable to the people.

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the nation was freed from Awami League's fascist rule through the student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

"But, we must now proceed with caution to resist the plots of fascist forces," he said.

He urged the interim government to complete state reforms to promptly hold a credible national election, restoring democracy and the rule of the people's representatives.

BNP standing committee members Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Hafizuddin Ahmed, Salahuddin Ahmed, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas and Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, among others, addressed the programme.