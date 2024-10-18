Tarique seeks pragmatic steps from govt for market control

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today urged the interim government to take pragmatic steps as a priority to control the rising prices of essential goods to ease the financial strain on the people.

Addressing a discussion programme virtually, he also urged the government to prioritise the elimination of the market syndicate that was established during the previous regime.

"People from all walks of life, particularly those in low-income groups and small businesses, are enduring significant hardships due to the unusual price hikes in essential items," the BNP leader said.

He said that mere sweet words will not suffice while people remain half-fed.

"I call upon the interim government to take pragmatic steps immediately as a priority to lower commodity prices and provide relief to the public," Tarique said.

He lamented that commodity prices have surpassed the purchasing power of the ordinary people.

"While it may be challenging to dismantle the business syndicate established during the previous regime, it is not impossible with genuine will and appropriate interventions," the BNP leader said.

The Ziaur Rahman Foundation organised the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, to mark its silver jubilee.

Tarique warned that associates of the deposed despotic regime are still conspiring to create difficulties for the government and undermine its success.

The BNP leader also noted that the government's disarray has become evident and it has failed to establish a clear priority agenda.

He said the conflicting statements from various government advisers regarding the next election have caused confusion among the public.

Ziaur Rahman Foundation adviser Dr Zubaida Rahman also addressed the programme virtually, extending her greetings to the members on the occasion of its silver jubilee.

She wished the foundation continued success and urged its members to work towards the betterment of humanity.

"I hope the Ziaur Rahman Foundation will set a benchmark for serving humanity," said Zubaida, also the wife of Tarique Rahman.