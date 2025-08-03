Tarique Rahman urges first-time voters to back BNP

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called on Bangladesh's students and first-time voters to cast their inaugural ballots in favour of the party's electoral symbol -- sheaf of paddy.

In a video address to a large rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Dhaka's Shahbagh today, Tarique appealed directly to youths, urging them to rally behind the BNP in the upcoming national election.

"Let the first vote of the youth be for the sheaf of paddy," he said.

Tarique tasked Chhatra Dal activists with taking his message nationwide.

"Listen carefully to what I'm saying. Then spread this message to your fellow students across every campus, in every district, and to every new voter in Bangladesh," he said.

He asked, "Can you do it? Can you spread my message?"