Tarique Rahman a symbol of graft: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Tarique Rahman is the symbol of corruption and terrorism.

He is also the face of BNP's bad governance, Hasan added.

He said the BNP-Jamaat and some people, who are called intellectuals; do not see any progress when the country moves forward.

"I pray to almighty Allah to guide them. Their intelligence should be used for development, not for propaganda," said the AL leader.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the United Nations secretary general, and OIC secretary general all praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He made the remarks following the recent comments of BNP leaders while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion highlighting the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

The foreign minister said, "I would like to remind BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that Bangladesh has become the champion of corruption five times during your (BNP-Jamaat) regime.

The FBI testified about Tarique Rahman's corruption, he said, adding that," Tarique Rahman of BNP is the king of corruption and Secretary General Fakhrul Saheb is theirs."

Hasan also said, "Begum Zia is sick. She is my mother's age. I don't want to talk more about that. He is also convicted of corruption. During the period of BNP, there were Hawa Bhavan and Khoab Bhaban. You know about Hawa Bhaban, I am ashamed to talk about Khoab Bhaban."

Hasan highlighted the position of AL against corruption and said, "Our government has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption while courts and ACC work independently."