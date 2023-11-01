Tarique Rahman ordered the attacks: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni today claimed that BNP's acting chief Tarique Rahman ordered the recent attacks in Bangladesh from London.

She said this while inaugurating various implemented and ongoing development works and projects in the last three years in Chandpur-3 parliamentary constituency at Chandpur Stadium ground.

Dipu Moni said Tarique is in London and does nominations trade. "He nominates multiple people in the same constituency for money."

Municipal Awami League, Chandpur municipality, Sadar Upazila Parishad and Haimchar upazila Awami League jointly organised the rally.

"Today we will choose the right path. Let our children not go astray. They should not be militants. The person who works and conspires from London is the militant mastermind," she said.