Tarique pledges safe Bangladesh for all ethnic groups

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said an opportunity has emerged to uphold the fundamental rights of all individuals, including members of every ethnic group, in a dictatorship-free Bangladesh.

"Therefore, BNP is determined to build a safe Bangladesh with all ethnic groups," he said while speaking as the chief guest virtually at the national representative conference of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Khudro Jatigoshti Dal at Tareque Memorial Auditorium of the Town Hall in the city.

Seeking support, cooperation and vote from the minority ethnic groups in the next general election, Tarique said if voted to power, BNP will create employment, ensure a working environment and establish a safe Bangladesh for all, regardless of their political allegiance, opinion, religion, caste and tribe.

"BNP's view is that no matter what language, tribe, religion or ideology, our first identity is that we are Bangladeshis. No matter where we live -- mountains, plains, cities, ports or remote villages -- every citizen of the state has equal rights."

Tarique mentioned that BNP has plans to protect the rights of small ethnic groups, take initiatives to protect languages, culture and social values, include qualified representatives in the party structure, form cultural research institutions, give status to the Tribal Welfare Association as a trust, create opportunities for foreign technical education and training, and provide loan facilities to women entrepreneurs.

Speaking as a special guest at the conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "After the long reign of oppression by the monstrous fascist government, we got the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh through a mass uprising. In this new Bangladesh, equal rights of all citizens will be established. My leader and our madam always say the word 'minority' cannot be used; we are all Bangladeshis, our rights are equal."

Mirza Fakhrul further said, "However, we believe that the 31 points formulated under the leadership of Tarique Rahman are the key to the future politics of Bangladesh. This includes the idea of Rainbow Bangladesh. We want to build a true Rainbow State by including small ethnic groups."