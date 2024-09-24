Tarique pitches food support to families in need if BNP comes to power

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said if BNP is able to come in power with public mandate in the future, they will introduce a family card against which food support would be provided to people in accordance with their need.

"Being a political activist, I have a wish that if it would be possible for us to work for the country by getting the support of the people of Bangladesh in future, like in the past, I want to do a task for the people of Bangladesh. My plan is …. we will specify the number of families in Bangladesh. We will give a family card to each family from the state," he said.

The BNP leader raised his plan while virtually addressing a public rally at Kishoreganj Old Stadium in the district.

In the function, financial assistance was provided to a number of the families of those who were martyred and injured in the July student protests.

Tarique Rahman said the family card will be given against the name of the mother or homemaker in a family and this programme will initially start in the rural areas and then expanded gradually to the urban areas. Under the card, every family would be provided with a certain amount of required food items every month, he added.

"When this assistance is provided, every family could get relief and can increase their family savings to some extent. If we continue it for some years, I believe that the people of the rural families would become solvent," he said.

He said the main goals of BNP are to establish political rights of the people and simultaneously to attain economic emancipation of the people.

"We want to make the people of Bangladesh self-reliant economically," said the BNP acting chairman.

He said the autocratic government tried to divide the nation to hold onto power, but BNP wants unity.

Tarique also announced he has no address (house) outside Bangladesh.

He said, "BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia earlier said she had no address outside the country. Being her son, today I would like to say that I don't have any address outside Bangladesh."