Tarique invited to visit China

A bilateral meeting between BNP and Communist Party of China (CPC) held this afternoon (June 23, 2025) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: BNP Media Cell

China National Congress Deputy Li Hongzhong has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to visit China.

He made the invitation during a bilateral meeting between BNP and Communist Party of China (CPC) held yesterday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting began with CPC Politburo member Li Hongzhong, welcoming the BNP delegation, which was led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Tarique, the eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been living in London since his release from prison during the state of emergency in 2008.

During the meeting, both sides talked about improving political relations, increasing party-to-party cooperation, and working together for peace and stability in the region, said the leaders.

The CPC expressed hope that the meeting would usher in a new chapter in China-Bangladesh ties. Fakhrul praised China's regional role and said the talks would deepen party and bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day at 2:00pm, a nine-member high-level BNP delegation, visited China Railway Group Limited, where they learned about China's progress in railway and infrastructure development.

The delegation included senior BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman, and Chairperson's Advisers Zahir Uddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, Professor Sukomal Barua, party's media cell convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel and Chairperson's Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

Party sources say this trip shows BNP's wish to build stronger ties with China, a major development partner for Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, on February 24, a group of leaders from eight political parties -- including the BNP -- visited China for 11 days.