Politics
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:01 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:31 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Tarique invited to visit China

Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:01 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:31 AM
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:01 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:31 AM
communist party of china invites tarique rahman
A bilateral meeting between BNP and Communist Party of China (CPC) held this afternoon (June 23, 2025) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: BNP Media Cell

China National Congress Deputy Li Hongzhong has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to visit China.

He made the invitation during a bilateral meeting between BNP and Communist Party of China (CPC) held yesterday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The meeting began with CPC Politburo member Li Hongzhong, welcoming the BNP delegation, which was led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Tarique, the eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, has been living in London since his release from prison during the state of emergency in 2008.

During the meeting, both sides talked about improving political relations, increasing party-to-party cooperation, and working together for peace and stability in the region, said the leaders.

The CPC expressed hope that the meeting would usher in a new chapter in China-Bangladesh ties. Fakhrul praised China's regional role and said the talks would deepen party and bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day at 2:00pm, a nine-member high-level BNP delegation, visited China Railway Group Limited, where they learned about China's progress in railway and infrastructure development.

The delegation included senior BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman, and Chairperson's Advisers Zahir Uddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, Professor Sukomal Barua, party's media cell convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel and Chairperson's Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

Party sources say this trip shows BNP's wish to build stronger ties with China, a major development partner for Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, on February 24, a group of leaders from eight political parties -- including the BNP -- visited China for 11 days.

Related topic:
Communist Party of China (CPC)Tarique Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

yunus to meet tarique rahman in london

Yunus-Tarique meet: ‘A potential turning point’

2w ago
BNP demands election roadmap

‘Announce outline for national election’

1m ago
Tarique Rahman statement on interim government

Govt must accept people’s demands without 'affection or ill will': Tarique

1m ago

Yunus 'lost all options', flew to London to meet Tarique: BNP's Fazlur Rahman

1w ago
Tarique Rahman calls for prioritising people's demands

Tarique urges parties to prioritise public issues

3m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে