Tarique enquired about Jamaat ameer's health condition: Fakhrul

After the party's ameer Shafiqur Rahman fell ill on the stage during a national rally organised by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, he was quickly admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi in the capital.

Upon receiving this news, Mirza Fakhrul immediately rushed to the hospital to see the Jamaat ameer.

Fakhrul spent some time beside the Jamaat ameer. At that time, he informed the ameer that Tarique Rahman was concerned about the ameer's illness. He had personally called Mirza Fakhrul to enquire about the health condition of the Jamaat ameer.

In response, Shafiqur Rahman thanked Tarique Rahman through Mirza Fakhrul.

Later, after leaving the hospital, in response to questions from journalists, the BNP spokesperson said, "We have come as part of political etiquette. He is feeling better than before. We are reassured. Because, we think it is important for ameer to recover at this critical moment in Bangladeshi politics."

Fakhrul was accompanied by BNP standing committee members Moyeen Khan and AZM Zahid Hossain and party media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.