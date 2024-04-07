Tarique is enough to destroy BNP

Says Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is enough to destroy the party.

"No one else is needed," he said, adding that as long as Tarique remains their leader, BNP has no chance.

The foreign minister was addressing an exchange of views with the journalists at the YNT Center at Dewanji Pukur Par in Chattogram.

He also said that BNP called for a boycott of Indian goods as part of a plan to destabilise the market. But no one in the country responded to their call, not even the leaders and activists of BNP, he said.

"We have been able to control the market. The prices of many products have also come down."