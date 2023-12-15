Tariqat Federation asks AL to keep seat-sharing promise

Tariqat Federation, a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, today asked the AL to keep its promise of sharing two seats with the party in the upcoming polls.

"This is not the final [AL's seat-sharing] list. We know, we are in it," Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF), said at a press conference at its central office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Among the partners of the ruling AL-led alliance, three parties -- the Workers' Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and one with Jatiya Party (JP-Manju) -- received assurances from the AL that seven seats would be shared with them.

However, the final decision on the Chattogram-2 seat of Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary has not yet been taken.

Nazibul Bashar said, "On December 4, there was a meeting between all the alliance partners. Tariqat Federation was assured that at least two seats will be allocated to the party."

The meeting was attended by Rashed Khan Menon, Fazle Hossain Badsha, Hasanul Haque Inu, Anwar Hossain Manju and myself, he said.

He added, "We are not disappointed. They [Awami League] did not say even once that Tariqat is not in the list."

His nephew and Chairman of newly registered party Bangladesh Supreme Party Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandary has also filed nomination papers for the seat of Nazibul Bashar.

Asked whether AL may give the seat [Chattogram-2] to Saifuddin, Nazibul Bashar said he is not aware of such plans.

Amir Hossain Amu, the coordinator of the alliance, did not say anything about it, he added.

If the seat is given to the Supreme Partythe, it will send a "terrible message" for all, he added.

"The nomination can be given to any partner of the alliance…If a three-month-old party is given priority only three months ago, what will be our priority then?" he asked.

Regarding the "AL independent" candidates, Nazibul Bashar said that he will not ask for withdrawal of the independents as he thinks it is a unique strategy to show participatory elections in the current context.

Tariqat Federation Vice Chairman Syed Taibul Bashar Maizbhandary, Syed Abu Dawood, Joint Secretary General Muhammad Ali Farooqui, Baki Billah Mishkat and Organising Secretary Shah Mohammad Ali were present in the press conference.