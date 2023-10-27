Tangail BNP leaders, activists learn from past experiences to get to Dhaka

They say more than 10,000 already in Dhaka ahead of tomorrow's rally

Many Tangail BNP leaders and activists who have already reached Dhaka ahead of tomorrow's grand rally said they learned from past journeys and adopted various strategies to avoid being arrested or detained.

"I came to Dhaka to attend the grand rally knowing that there might be danger," a BNP worker told our Tangail correspondent over phone from Dhaka.

Some district BNP leaders said keeping the checkpoints at Dhaka entry points in mind, leaders and workers have been going to Dhaka on various modes of transport, including trains and buses, for the last few days.

Learning from previous experience, this time they are not moving in groups in vehicles, like microbuses, they said.

On reaching Dhaka, they took shelter at various places including homes of relatives and friends.

BNP's central leader advised them to take such precautions so that they could all join the rally, they said.

They were instructed nothing else but to join the rally "spontaneously and peacefully".

"We were called to join the rally spontaneously and peacefully. From there, the final programme will be announced for realisation of the one-point demand," said Tangail District Jubo Dal President Khandakar Rashedul Alam, who is now in Dhaka.

"The number of activists who have already reached Dhaka is about 10,000. More are on their way. Everyone is rushing to Dhaka at their own expense and under their own management," said Rashed.

Tangail District Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser told local reporters that they were not making arrests centring the October 28 grand rally.

Checkpoints have been set up on several roads as part of regular operations to prevent robbery, he said.