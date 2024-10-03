Talks with political parties: Govt to sit first with BNP on Saturday

The interim government dialogue with political parties will start with BNP at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Many other political parties will later join the talks, Shafiqul Alam, press Secretary of Chief Advisor Prof Muhammad Yunus, told reporters at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, the interim government has finalised the formation of five of the six commissions. A declaration regarding this would be announced anytime soon, he said.

The formation of another commission has not been finalised yet as some of its members could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry has recalled six envoys from different countries and UN permanent mission, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to chief adviser said.