Thu Oct 3, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:31 PM

Talks with political parties: Govt to sit first with BNP on Saturday

The interim government dialogue with political parties will start with BNP at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Many other political parties will later join the talks, Shafiqul Alam, press Secretary of Chief Advisor Prof Muhammad Yunus, told reporters at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, the interim government has finalised the formation of five of the six commissions. A declaration regarding this would be announced anytime soon, he said.

Government to form commissions for reforms
Govt to form commissions to reform 6 key sectors: Yunus

The formation of another commission has not been finalised yet as some of its members could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry has recalled six envoys from different countries and UN permanent mission, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to chief adviser said.

State reforms: Govt will now talk to the parties first

 

