Take time needed for reforms, hold polls at earliest

35 parties tell Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus holds a views-exchange meeting with the leaders of Gonoforum at the State Guesthouse Jamuna yesterday. Photo: PID

Political parties are willing to give the interim government the time needed to make some fundamental reforms to key institutions, but they also want an election as early as possible.

In a series of meetings with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday, some parties demanded what they called a road map to the next national and local elections so as to dispel the confusion over the matter.

Representatives of 35 parties met Prof Yunus at state guest house Jamuna.

The Jatiya Party proposed ensuring a balance of power between the president, prime minister, and parliament, and not allowing an individual to be the head of government (prime minister) for more than two terms.

Besides, the head of government must not be the leader of parliament, it proposed.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told reporters later that the chief adviser was informed that political parties will let the interim government take the time required to reform certain constitutional bodies.

Sources said Prof Yunus told the parties that the interim government did not want to stay in power any longer than the time needed to make the reforms.

Unless the Election Commission is reformed, a level-playing field cannot be ensured ahead of elections, Prof Yunus told the parties.

The Islamist parties expressed their support for reforms.

Prof Yunus wants to reach a national consensus based on the opinions of all, the chief adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam told a briefing.

"We all need to take the opportunity and bring reforms so that the people can benefit for a long time," CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

There were discussions about whether the constitution should be amended or re-written, he said.

Some Islamist parties demanded withdrawal of cases against their activists within a month and a fair probe into the killing of Hefazat activists in 2013 and during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, he added.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Oli Ahmed said, "We don't want an election before reforms. But an election at the earliest will be good for the country, the interim government, and the political parties."

The LDP made 83 proposals, including one for cancelling Awami League's registration with the EC.

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, AFM Khalid Hossain and Mahfuj were present at the meetings.

The Islamist parties that met Prof Yunus are Khelafat Majlish, Nizam-e-Islam, Hefazat-e-Islam, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Islami Andolon, Khelafat Andolon, and Jamiat Ulama-e Islam.

Hefazat Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque said, "We proposed that a person should not serve as the prime minister for more than two terms. We also demand a national election after the necessary reforms, but not delaying it."

He added that a specific time frame was not discussed.

Hefazat proposed reforms in the electoral system to ensure the representation of all voters in parliament.

If that is ensured, no party will be able to enact a law against Islam, he said.

Hefazat Joint General Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi said, "We demanded constitutional reforms so that fascism cannot come back. The constitution should be a charter of the masses… We demanded withdrawal of the cases that were filed against Hefazat leaders in 2013 and 2021 within a month.

"We proposed forming a tribunal for the mass killings of 2013, 2021 and 2024. We also demanded immediate arrest of instigators of the killings and enforced disappearance."

Islami Andolon Bangladesh proposed abolishing the constitution and forming a constitutional commission to draft a new one which will be ratified through a referendum.

The party also demanded an inquiry commission and independent tribunal for the "July massacre", and the abolition of the current Election Commission.

Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Mufti Syed Rezaul Karim demanded reforms to the Election Commission, civil bureaucracy, judiciary, law enforcement, and the media.