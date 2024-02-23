Take stern actions to curb graft

JP lawmaker Chunnu urges PM

Jatiyo Party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday told parliament that if the government does not handle financial irregularities, money laundering and corruption strictly, then the country's financial resources will be exhausted.

Chunnu, also opposition lawmaker and chief whip, said this while participating in an unscheduled discussion in the parliament.

He urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to be tough and take stern actions to curb such irregularities.

Citing reports published in different newspapers, he said the financial irregularities of public universities amount to Tk 1,300 crore, adding that most of the irregularities took place in the National University.

Criticising the Bangladesh Bank, Chunnu said while the banks are already becoming empty due to financial irregularities such as over-invoicing and under-invoicing, and money laundering, the central bank has kept silent.

"Money is being laundered through the banks which was mentioned in their (Bangladesh Bank) report. What have they done so far? Why Bangladesh Bank could not control the commercial banks? Don't they know the price of any item? Don't they know whether under-invoicing or over-invoicing is taking place?" he said.

"If ministers concerned including finance and commerce ministers do not look after these, who else will? Where will we go?" he also said.

"If the government does not become tough and handle this firmly, we have nowhere else to go...," the JP lawmaker further said.

"I hope the government will strictly control them [financial institutions] and take actions in this regard," he added.