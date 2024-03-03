Take stern actions against loan defaulters, money launderers: JP MP

Jatiyo Party Co-Chairperson Salma Islam today in parliament called upon the government to take stern actions against the loan defaulters, bank looters, and money launderers for destroying the backbone of the country's economy.

She said this while participating in a discussion of thanksgiving motion on the president's speech.

Highlighting various challenges of the economy including inflation, Salma said the main challenge of the country's economy is inflation. Extreme mismanagement in financial sector has been added with this.

She said non-performing loans are increasing at an unbridled pace. Thousands of crores of taka are being laundered abroad. It cannot be controlled in any way.

"The dollar crisis is growing. Reserves continue to decline. Banks are suffering from liquidity crisis. Many banks are going bankrupt."

She also said that in order to reduce the price of goods, it is not enough to take action against the syndicate. "The dollar crisis must be resolved. If there is no dollar, goods cannot be imported. And, if there is no supply of goods in the market, unscrupulous traders will raise prices by creating an artificial crisis."

She said strict measures should be taken against corruption to ensure good governance. Even if allegations of corruption are raised against influential persons, actions should be taken against them as per law. The rule of law must be ensured. It should also be ensured that everyone gets a fair trial.