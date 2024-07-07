Take stance against propagandists

Arafat tells event

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday urged all to take stance against those who are spreading "falsehood and misinformation" against the government.

"If the government makes any mistake and it has any failure, you may highlight, criticise and oppose it... but you should unmask and protest against those who mislead people by telling lies and half-truths," he said.

The state minister made the remarks while distributing government grants for making films at the Tathya Bhaban.

Arafat said there are some vested quarters in the country, who mislead people by spreading misinformation against the government.

"Anyone can oppose the government's decisions and can give different opinions, but, if anyone misleads people by spreading falsehoods and misinformation, artistes and creative industry members have a responsibility to stand against the propagandists," he added.

In this connection, he referred to a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India visit saying "a vested quarter are carrying out misinformation campaigns to mislead the people over the contents of the MoUs".

Responding to the criticism over Bangladesh-India MoU on regional connectivity, he said, the propagators are saying that Indian trains will run through Bangladesh carrying arms, ammunitions and explosive posing a security risk here, which is an absolute lie.

The state minister said the MoU clearly stated about establishing a regional connectivity since Bangladesh has a business with Nepal and Bhutan worth of US $50 million.

"We export our products to those countries. Now these products are being exported through transshipment process via India to Nepal and Bhutan," he said, adding, if a straight train line is established, it will help Bangladesh expand its business and export.

Arafat said, "We also inserted a provision in the MoU that we will go to Nepal and Bhutan through India".

He said another important aspect of this MoU is that Bangladesh under the agreement will import 40MW electricity from Nepal using India's national gridline. At present, Nepal is producing electricity considering its domestic demand although it has the potential of generating 72,000 MW of electricity.

"We can reduce our dependency on fossil fuels if we import clean energy from Nepal that will be good for Bangladesh, India, Nepal and the entire world," Arafat said. So, how does it go against the country's interest? he questioned.

On government grants for film production, he said the government wants to ensure transparency and accountability in the selection process of the scripts for getting the grant.

"We want to focus on quality rather than quantity to this end. So, international standards will be followed in the selection process next time," Arafat said.

The government has selected 26 films, including 20 feature-length and six short films, to provide Tk 15.20 crore as grants in 2023-24 fiscal.