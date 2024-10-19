Take realistic steps to rein in price hike of essentials

Tarique urges govt

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged the interim government to take pragmatic steps to control the rising prices of essentials.

Addressing a discussion via a video link, he urged the government to prioritise the elimination of a market syndicate established during the previous regime.

"People from all walks of life, particularly those in low-income groups and small businesses, are enduring significant hardships due to the unusual price hikes of essential items," the BNP leader said.

Mere sweet words will not suffice while people remain half-fed, he said.

"I call upon the interim government to take pragmatic steps immediately to lower commodity prices and provide relief to the public."

Prices are beyond the purchasing power of ordinary people.

"While it may be challenging to dismantle the business syndicate established during the previous regime, it is not impossible when there is genuine will and appropriate interventions."

The Ziaur Rahman Foundation organised the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, to mark its silver jubilee.

Tarique warned that associates of the deposed despotic regime are still conspiring to create difficulties for the government.

It is evident that the government is in disarray and it has failed to set its priorities.

Conflicting statements from various government advisers regarding the next election have caused confusion among the public.

Ziaur Rahman Foundation adviser and Tarique's wife Zubaida Rahman also addressed the programme virtually, extending her greetings to the members on the occasion of its silver jubilee.