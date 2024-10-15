Take action against police recruitment irregularities: Rizvi urges govt

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that there were "serious irregularities" in the recruitment of 803 sub-inspectors (SIs) and 61 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) during the Awami League regime.

Speaking at a BNP's programme on dengue prevention in the city's Uttara area, he urged the interim government to take immediate action in this regard, saying that among the 803 SIs, 200 are from Gopalganj, all of whom were appointed during Sheikh Hasina's regime.

"Beneath the façade of the current neutral government, there are many administrative and police officials who are associates of authoritarianism and fascism. In a few days, the police will hold the 'passing out' ceremony for 803 sub-inspectors, along with 61 or 63 ASPs, all appointed during Sheikh Hasina's tenure," Rizvi said.

He said these SIs and SPs were not appointed through fair competition and impartial verification. "How could 200 people from just one district, Gopalganj, become Sub-Inspectors? Who are the others? They are all from the Chhatra League and Jubo League."

The BNP leader urged the home adviser of the interim government to look into the matter and reassess the appointments of the police officers. "These sub-inspectors and ASPs will spread the toxic venom of fascism throughout Bangladesh."

He said the students who protested for the quota movement sacrificed their lives, standing before Sheikh Hasina's Rab with open shirt buttons, inviting bullets.

"One died while another stood by, saying 'shoot me'. This self-sacrifice sends a powerful message for the dawn of true democracy. People won't accept those who betray the sacrifice of that blood."

The BNP leader said the interim government should be aware that the AL has created a police administration designed to suppress dissent and expand fascism. "Rab is a prime example of this. Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a mass grave, and the people of this country do not want to enter that grave."

He also voiced deep concern over the loss of more than 200 lives to dengue and called upon the government to take all-out measures to contain the outbreak of this Aedes mosquito-borne disease and protect people's lives.

The BNP leader also urged the government to increase the availability of essential medicines and the number of hospital beds to prevent the loss of lives.

Highlighting the need to arrest those involved with the market syndicate, Rizvi said, "We must walk the path of democracy and provide relief to the people. I ask the interim government: why haven't you arrested those still operating the market syndicate? Why are the prices of onions, green chilies, soybean oil, and everything else increasing? Arrest those involved with the syndicate and give people relief."