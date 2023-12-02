Tackling poll-related violence EC’s responsibility: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to tackle polls-related violence.

"Awami League has confidence in decisions of the Election Commission," he said at a press briefing at the AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the BNP could not dissuade people from the election by hartal, blockade and arson terrorism.

"People have become completely election-oriented. There will be a record voter turnout in this election.

"BNP's ill efforts to make the election questionable and prevent it are still continuing. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. That's why they're looking forward to casting their votes," said the AL leader.

The leaders and activists of the BNP are frustrated and demotivated, he said adding that the election can't be stopped hatching conspiracies.

Awami League Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders were present at the press briefing.