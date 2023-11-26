Sylhet, Ctg, Mymensingh: AL sticks to mostly incumbents

Candidates to be unveiled today

Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hassan, who had to resign from cabinet for his misogynistic and abusive remarks, has not got the Awami League ticket to run for parliament this time.

The AL picked its central committee member Marufa Akter Poppy to vie for Jamalpur-4 constituency.

The party's Organising Secretary Ahmod Hossain and Research and Information Secretary Selim Mahmud got nominations for the first time.

AL's Parliamentary Nomination Board at a meeting yesterday chose Ahmod over incumbent lawmaker Waresat Hussain Belal for Netrakona-5 and Selim Mahmud over current MP and former minister Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir for Chandpur-1, said party sources.

AL presidium member and former minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya was picked for Chandpur-2 instead of incumbent MP Nurul Amin and former lawmaker Abdur Rahman over incumbent MP Manjur Hossain for Faridpur-1.

The ruling party previously picked its nominees for constituencies in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions. The party has now finalised its candidates for all 300 constituencies and will unveil the full list today.

According to party sources, the nomination board at its meeting with AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair completed the list with several surprising and fresh picks.

Former minister Khandoker Mossaraf Hossain, who was dropped from all AL committees earlier, did not get nomination. Faridpur district AL President Shamim Haque has been chosen for Faridpur-3 instead.

Former MP and AL central committee member Sanjida Khanom was picked for Dhaka-4. Current Dhaka-11 lawmaker AKM Rahmatullah got dropped. City AL leader Wakil Uddin will vie for the post, said sources.

Motuir Rahman Molla Sajal, son of former MP Habibur Rahman Mollah, was chosen over current MP Kazi Monirul Islam for Dhaka-5.

For the constituencies in Tangail, three incumbent MPs have been dropped.

Kamrul Hasan Khan, former Vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, was chosen over incumbent lawmaker Ataur Rahman Khan for Tangail-3; Khalihati upazila AL president Mujahirul Islam over incumbent lawmaker Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan for Tangail-4; and Central Jubo League leader Mamunur Rashid over incumbent lawmaker Sanowar Hossain for Tangail-5, said sources.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has been picked for Sylhet-1 and district AL president Shafiqur Rahman for Sylhet-2. The current MP from Sylhet-2 is Gono Forum leader Mukabbir Khan.

AL leader Habibur Rahman, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad and former minister Nurul Islam Nahid got the nominations again for Sylhet-3, -4 and -6.

Since Sylhet-5 MP Hafiz Ahmed Majumder is not willing to run again, the party picked Sylhet city AL President Masuk Uddin Ahmed.

Moulvibazar AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was picked for Moulvibazar-2, where former AL leader Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed was elected in 2018 election from Gono Forum, said AL sources.

Sylhet district AL Organising Secretary Ranjit Chandra Sarkar was chosen over current MP Mouazzam Hossain Ratan for Sunamganj-1 and former lawmaker Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury over current MP Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz for Habiganj-1.

Chattogram-1 MP and presidium member Mosharraf Hossain did not try to get nominated. His son Mahbub Rahman Ruhel did and got nominated.

Khadizatul Anwar, MP for a seat reserved for women, was chosen for Chattogram-2 where AL partner Bangladesh Tarikat Federation's Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary is the current MP. SM Al Mamun was chosen over lawmaker Didarul Alam for Chattogram-4.

Current MPs Mahfuzur Rahman of Chattogram-3, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury of Chattogram-6, Information Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud of Chattogram-7, Deputy Minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury of Chattogram-9, Mohiuddin Bachchu of Chattogram-10, M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury of Chattogram-13 and Asheq Ullah Rafiq of Cox's Bazar-2 have been picked again.

In the hill tracts, lawmakers Kujendra Lal Tripura, Dipankar Talukdar and Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing got the nominations again for Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban districts.

Correction: In yesterday's paper, we mistakenly said Irfan Selim got picked for Dhaka-7. Actually, Irfan's brother Sulaiman Selim got nominated.