Sylhet city JCD secretary among 4 arrested during clash: police

Police detained four persons, including Sylhet city unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) General Secretary Md Fazlay Rabbi Ahsan, during a clash between police and BNP men at Sylhet city's Jharnarpar area this evening.

The other detainees are Saleh Ahmed, joint convenor of JCD unit at Dakshin Surma Upazila in Sylhet, Wahid Ahmed, and Redwan Ahmed Rabbi.

A press release circulated by Sylhet Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests.

According to the press release, a group of activists of BNP, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal were demonstrating in the Jharnarpar area around 7:15pm.

When police reached the area, the demonstrators blasted several crude bombs. Six such bombs and 12 bamboo sticks used as torches were recovered from the spot.

To bring the situation under control, police shot five rounds of rubber bullets and detained the JCD activists, the press release read.

Three police personnel were injured during the clash and a police van was vandalised.

Meanwhile, the Sylhet district and city unit of BNP in a press release condemned the arrest of Fazlay Rabbi Ahsan.

Police detained the JCD leader from a peaceful rally in support of the nationwide hartal and blockade, added the release.