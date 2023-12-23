Sylhet BNP secretary, Jubo Dal president arrested

Police arrested two leaders of BNP and Jubo Dal from Sylhet City this afternoon while they were distributing leaflets among people to "support the non-cooperation movement and boycott the January 7 election".

The arrestees are Emdad Hossain Chowdhury, general secretary of the Sylhet city unit of BNP, and Muminul Islam Mumin, president of the Sylhet district unit of Jubo Dal, our Sylhet correspondent reports quoting police.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media and community services) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the arrest and said they were accused in several sabotage cases earlier filed in different police stations.

The two leaders have been shown arrested in the cases, and will be produced before court, added the police official.

Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury, president of the Sylhet district unit of BNP, said, "When we were handing out leaflets in the presence of BNP chairperson's advisor Khandakar Abdul Muktadir in the Laldighir Par area in the city, a group of police in plainclothes confronted us and arrested two leaders and three other activists from the spot."

"We condemn such police acts in a peaceful political campaign," the BNP leader added.