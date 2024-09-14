Swechchhasebak Dal leader killed in attack by ‘AL men’

50 injured; Gopalganj AL refutes the allegation

A Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal leader was killed and 50 others were injured in an attack allegedly by Awami League men in Gopalganj town yesterday.

The deceased, Shawkat Ali Didar, 40, was the sports affairs secretary of the Swechchhasebak Dal central committee, police said.

Of the injured, 21 were admitted to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

Sharif Rafikuzzaman, convener of Gopalganj district BNP, said the party's motorcade left for Tungipara after holding a rally at Bedgram intersection around 5:00pm.

As the vehicles reached Ghonapara, 200-300 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliates intercepted them and attacked BNP and Swechchhasebak Dal leaders, he said.

The attackers also vandalised 10 cars and injured at least 50 activists, he said.

Swechchhasebak Dal President SM Jilani and his wife Roshan Ara Ratna, president of Gopalganj District Mohila Dal, were sent to Dhaka for better treatment, he added.

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, said the incident occurred around 5:00pm.

Upon receiving information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control around 6:00pm. Several shops were also vandalised during the incident, he said.

He added that Didar's body was recovered from the Charpatalia area around 7:30pm.

Sikdar Shahidul Islam Lelin, president of Gopalganj Sadar BNP, said, "We were on our way to Tungipara to visit the graves of SM Jilani's parents when Awami League men attacked us."

He added that the attackers were led by Gopalganj municipality councillor Amin Mollah and Gobra Union AL President Alimuzzaman.

Contacted, Alimuzzaman said when the motorcade was passing through the Ghonapara area, the BNP activists tore down banners bearing pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"When we protested, the BNP men attacked us. Several Awami League activists, including myself, were injured," he added.

Jibitesh Biswas, superintendent of Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, said 21 people were admitted there and four were referred to Dhaka for better treatment.