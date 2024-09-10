Swechchhasebak Dal leader hacked to death in Bogura

An alleged attacker dies in mob beating; unconfirmed reports say there’s another body at the scene

Miscreants hacked to death Mizanur Rahman Mizan (38), convenor of Bogura Sadar Swechchhasebak Dal in the Gokul area of the sadar upazila yesterday night.

An alleged attacker also died reportedly after being beaten by a mob at the scene and then at the hospital by Mizanur's associates.

Mizanur's body was kept in the morgue of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, said police.

The law enforcers also have unconfirmed reports that there was another body at the scene.

Abdur Rashid, additional superintendent of police, told The Daily Star, "We are investigating the incident. We've heard that there's another body at the scene. Police are going to the spot."

Locals said that the assailants came on 10-15 motorcycles and hacked Mizan when he was hanging out with his associates around 9:00pm.

Later the locals rescued him and took him to the hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead.

A leader of Bogura District Chhatra Dal, who requested anonymity, said that Mizanur had a longstanding dispute with an expelled Jubo Dal leader of the same area and they had clashed in the past.

One of the witnesses told The Daily Star that locals caught and beat up one of the attackers identified as Ledu.

When police rescued and brought him to the hospital, Mizanur's supporters tried to prevent the law enforcers from taking him inside, the witness said.

They beat up Ledu again at the emergency department around 11:30pm, a journalist who was present there told The Daily Star.

They also assaulted at least four journalists, including Jamuna TV Bureau Chief Meherul Sujon, and drove them out of the emergency department.

A team of army personnel later took the situation under control, the journalist said.

Additional SP Rashid said he was unaware of what happened at the emergency department, but confirmed that Ledu had died.