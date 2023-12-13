Swechasebak Dal leader Monir hacked in Cumilla

A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Swechasebak Dal and two other party men were hacked allegedly by the ruling party men while returning from a BNP's torch procession in Cumilla's Lalmai upazila today.

Monir Hossain, 46, convener of Lalmai's Belghor Uttar Union Swechasebak Dal, is now receiving treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Sources at the hospital said Monir needed seven stitches on his head. He is now under observation after the surgery.

Talking to reporters, Injured Monir told this correspondent that," Attackers were BCL and Jubo league activists. Kamal Hossain secretary general of Dakkhin Vuloin Union Jubo league, led the attack."

"They attacked us while we were returning after completing BNP's Torch Procession," added Monir.

Two other injured are Swechasebak Dal activists Saikat Saha and Abu Taher.

Cumilla District Jubo League Convener and Lalmai Upazila Chairman Kamrul Hasan Shahin said there is no general secretary of Jubo League named Kamal Hossain in Dakhkhin Vuloin Union. Jubo League or Awami League was not involved in the incident, he added.

Abdullah Mafuz, officer-in-charge of Lalmai Police Station, said no one made a written complaint yet in this regard. "We are looking into the matter."

After investigation, action will be taken against those who were involved, said the police official.