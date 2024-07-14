Suspended CPB leader Manzurul Ahsan Khan resigns from party

Veteran leftist politician Manzurul Ahsan Khan, who was previously removed from his post as an advisor of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and suspended from the party membership for six months, has resigned from the party.

He submitted a resignation letter to the CPB central committee on July 3, but the party did not accept his resignation, saying that since he had been expelled from membership on July 13, there was no scope to accept his resignation letter.

Manzurul, who was suspended from the party seven times, told The Daily Star that he sent his resignation letter because the party had suspended his from the party membership for six months.

In the resignation letter, he claimed that disciplinary action had been taken against him without conducting any investigation.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the party, said the CPB central committee on February 26 of this year removed Manzurul Ahsan Khan from his position as party advisor and suspended his membership for six months for breaking the party code of conduct.

The party also advised Manzurul not to engage in any party activities, warning that otherwise, he would be expelled permanently.

"As he did not comply with the party directive and went against the party and party code of conduct, the central committee, in its meeting held on July 12-13, expelled him from the party membership permanently," he told the newspaper.