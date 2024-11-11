Politics
Students Protest New Adviser Appointments
Photo: Star

Students rallied on the Dhaka University campus today, protesting recent advisory appointments made by the interim government.

Around 100 students gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4:00pm, voicing strong opposition and demanding transparency from the administration.

With placards and banners, students chanted slogans such as, "Upodeshta ora kara, jobab chay biplobira" (Who are these advisers? The revolutionaries demand answers), "Awami League-er punorbashon; cholbe na, cholbe na" (No rehabilitation for Awami League; it will not be accepted), , and "24 er chetona, britha jete dibona" (We will not let the spirit of '24 go to waste).

Their banner condemned what they called the dishonour of martyrs' blood by including individuals they consider "fascist collaborators" in the advisory council -- a council they believe should embody the spirit of revolution.

