Politics
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:53 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Students to protest advisory council appointments today

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:35 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:53 PM

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Dhaka University students will stage a joint protest today at 4:00pm against the recent appointments made by the interim government.

Initially, the two groups had planned separate events for 3:00pm — the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was to hold a protest march, while Dhaka University students scheduled a human chain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, both groups have now combined their efforts to voice their protest against what they describe as a non-participatory decision-making process and appointment of individuals, they believe, who are opposed to the principles of Bangladesh's independence and legacy of its martyrs.

The announcement was shared by Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, on his Facebook page.

The interim government increased its number of advisers, who are de facto ministers of this government, swearing in three new members, Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, businessman Sk Bashir Uddin and noted filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Reacting strongly to the appointments, Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, criticised the appointments, alleging that allies of the previous government were being given positions in the advisory council.

In a social media post, Ashrafa Khatun, another coordinator of the movement, expressed frustration that many leaders were unaware of these appointments, learning of the developments only through social media.

Related topic:
student protestAnti-discrimination Student MovementBangladesh interim government
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Student protest Dhaka long march

'March to Dhaka' programme today

3m ago
Editors meeting with the chief adviser of Bangladesh

Column by Mahfuz Anam: Two hours with the chief adviser

2m ago
July Revolution and Gen-Z’s march to mass political awareness

July Revolution and Gen-Z’s march to mass political awareness

3m ago

Lessons learnt: Partisan student politics must be banned

3m ago
A fight against such regime as terrifying as the Nazis: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

A fight against such regime as terrifying as the Nazis: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

2m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবনের দরবার হল থেকে সরলো বঙ্গবন্ধুর ছবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে