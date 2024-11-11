Students to protest advisory council appointments today

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Dhaka University students will stage a joint protest today at 4:00pm against the recent appointments made by the interim government.

Initially, the two groups had planned separate events for 3:00pm — the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was to hold a protest march, while Dhaka University students scheduled a human chain.

However, both groups have now combined their efforts to voice their protest against what they describe as a non-participatory decision-making process and appointment of individuals, they believe, who are opposed to the principles of Bangladesh's independence and legacy of its martyrs.

The announcement was shared by Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, on his Facebook page.

The interim government increased its number of advisers, who are de facto ministers of this government, swearing in three new members, Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, businessman Sk Bashir Uddin and noted filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Reacting strongly to the appointments, Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, criticised the appointments, alleging that allies of the previous government were being given positions in the advisory council.

In a social media post, Ashrafa Khatun, another coordinator of the movement, expressed frustration that many leaders were unaware of these appointments, learning of the developments only through social media.