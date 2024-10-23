Students’ movement forms central committee

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a four-member central committee last night.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator, announced the committee at a press conference at 8:00pm on the Central Shaheed Minar premises.

Hasnat Abdullah was made the convenor, Arif Sohel member secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud chief organiser, and Umama Fatima the spokesperson. Sarjis said a full committee would be formed soon.

"This committee will not emerge as a political party," Abdul Kader, another coordinator of the movement, said at the press conference.

He said the formation of the committee was based on the opinions of 158 coordinators across the country.