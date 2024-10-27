Students’ bid to remove president: Jamaat on board, BNP yet to decide

Movement leaders meet BNP delegation at party chairperson’s office

Two Islamist parties have agreed in principle with the student leaders on the demand for removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, while the BNP says it will announce its decision after discussion at the party forum.

The Islamist parties are the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have been holding discussions with the political parties to reach a consensus on the issue over the past few days.

As part of the move, they met a three-member BNP delegation, which was led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital yesterday.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie were also present at the meeting.

"At the meeting, they heard our arguments and said they would let us know about their decision after discussing the matter at their party forum," Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the movement, told reporters.

This was the second meeting between the BNP and the student leaders in the last three days. The first meeting took place on Thursday.

"We are holding talks with various political parties regarding our proposed new political framework," Hasnat said.

"The discussion with the BNP focused on three key points, including how to proclaim and establish a 'Second Republic'; ways to remove President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the earliest opportune time to address the political crisis; and how to maintain national unity while ensuring effective governance."

Hasnat added they would also sit with the Gono Forum, the 12-Party Alliance, and the Gono Odhikar Parishad to discuss these issues further today.

Earlier on Thursday night, a delegation from the two student platforms went to the residence of BNP leader Salahuddin, where BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was also present.

Sources said the student leaders argued in favour of their demand for the president's removal.

The BNP leaders in that meeting said their party had no sympathy for President Shahabuddin, but they had doubts about several factors, including whether there is any vested interest behind the efforts to remove the president, and the aftermath of his resignation.

Earlier, on October 23, three top BNP leaders, including Salahuddin, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and warned about the potential constitutional crisis as a consequence of the sudden removal of the president.

The BNP says a vacuum in the post of president right now will lead to a constitutional and political crisis, which they do not want.

According to sources in BNP, the party is also having talks with like-minded parties about the issue.

After yesterday's meeting, Hasnat said that they sat with the Jamaat and the Islami Andolan in the last two days, and both parties clarified their stance after agreeing on the demand to remove the president.

The meeting with the Jamaat took place on October 25 at its central office in Moghbazar, where Jamaat Secretary General Mia Ghulam Parwar , Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad were present.

Sources at the meeting told The Daily Star that the Jamaat agreed in principle with the demand to remove President Shahabuddin but emphasised that any action should be based on political consensus.

Five movement leaders, including Hasnat, met Islami Andolan Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim at Purana Paltan yesterday. The party's Presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon and Senior Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.

Besides the demand to remove the president, the student leaders raised the topic of constitutional reforms.

According to sources, the Islami Andolan believes that President Shahabuddin has violated his oath by allegedly falsifying information about the resignation of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and, therefore, cannot remain in office.

About rewriting the constitution, the party said it did not want comprehensive constitutional changes, rather it favoured cancelling the amendments made by the Awami League between 2009 and 2024.

It also insisted on annulling the three "illegitimate" elections held from 2014 to 2024.

Regarding potential constitutional complications in case of removing the president, the party's Joint Secretary General Ataur told The Daily Star, "The prime minister's sudden departure did not create a crisis. Also, the current president was appointed by the ousted prime minister."