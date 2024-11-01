Student union polls should get priority over nat’l election

Says info adviser

The interim government should hold student union elections in public universities before conducting any other elections, including parliamentary polls, said Information Adviser Nahid Islam.

These elections will restore the students' political rights, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure this, he said.

The adviser was speaking at a programme, organised by the Bangladesh Journalists' Welfare Trust, at the capital's Press Institute Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Nahid said students want to contribute to the country's progress, and they seek support from political parties in this regard.

"Despite a strong demand for reforms in student politics in universities, political parties have largely overlooked the issue. They always discuss parliamentary polls, but they never talk about elections to student unions. This issue of the students must be kept in mind, and they should be given the utmost priority."

The adviser said no one should forget that students had launched the protests in July over jobs.

Notably, the last elections to the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and 18 hall unions were held in 2019 after a break of 28 years. There had been discussions over conducting polls to students' unions in other educational institutions, but those did not take place for many years.

At Rajshahi University, the last student union elections were held in 1989. Discussions have recently started about holding a new election within the next five months.

Chittagong University last held a student union election in 1990, while Jahangirnagar University's last polls were conducted in 1992, and BUET's in 2001.