Student movement leaders meet Fakhrul

Representatives from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir this evening.

The seven-member delegation of the student leaders arrived at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office around 5:15pm for discussions on the country's latest situation.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint General Secretary Shaheeduddin Chowdhury Anne accompanied Fakhrul during the meeting, the party sources said.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Convener Hasnat Abdullah, Spokesperson Umama Fatema, and Chief Organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, along with Jatiya Nagorik Committee Convener Nasiruddin Patoari and Spokesperson Samantha Sharmin, as well as Akhter Hossain were present.