Stop playing games in name of polls schedule announcement: Rizvi

BNP today urged the government to stop playing games in the name of announcing the schedule for the 12 parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also urged the government to step down, accepting the opposition's demand for holding the next polls under a non-party government.

The BNP leader also called upon the government to cancel the Election Commission before the announcement of the polls schedule.

He warned that consequences will be dire if the opposition's one-point demand is not accepted.

"There will be no election in Bangladesh as per the schedule [to be announced by the current EC]. There will be no elections without a caretaker government," Rizvi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the next national election is drawing nearer and the EC is likely to announce the polls schedule in a day or two.

The Election Commission is likely to hold a meeting tomorrow to finalise its decision on announcing the schedule for the upcoming national election.

He called upon the leaders and workers of BNP and like-minded parties to peacefully take to the streets to make their blockade programme, from tomorrow to Friday morning, a success.

"This blockade is for restoring democracy and freedom of speech and for ensuring a free, fair transparent and credible election. This blockade is also a part of the democratic struggle to get back people's ownership of the country. Let's all make this blockade a success," the BNP leader said.

Rizvi claimed that more than 420 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours as of 5:00pm today.