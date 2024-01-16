Hasina tells AL leaders regarding election results

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the party leaders and activists to stop blaming each other centring the polls result.

"Of those who contested the election, some won, some could not. In that case, I would request everyone to stop blaming each other or finding out who is guilty of what," said Hasina.

She also warned party leaders that the opposition will try to take advantage of it if they remain busy finding faults within themselves.

The AL chief was addressing a joint meeting of the AL's central executive council, advisory council and its associate bodies at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Hasina said, "There had been many conspiracies to foil the election. We held the election braving all conspiracies."

"We always give nominations before elections. Ours is a big party, many wanted to contest, so we made the election race open for those who want to contest. '

Urging all to work for the sake of development accepting the election result, the AL president said, "Many party candidates were defeated in this year's open election, some won. Whatever the result was, we have to accept it and move forward."

"Apart from our party, several other parties participated in the election. The support we have received from the people is the recognition of our work. I worked for the people of the country, that's why they voted for me," she said.