Step down immediately, CPB tells govt

Communist Party of Bangladesh this evening demanded that the Sheikh Hasina-led government resign without any further delay and take initiative for a political solution to the ongoing problem.

CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince in a statement also condemned "the attacks, shootings on processions of students and people by the police and party activists".

"You cannot save your power by killing and oppressing the people", it said.

They said thousands of people from different walks of life have taken to the streets across the country. They have declared a people's verdict against the government. "The consequences of ignoring it will be grave," said the statement.

The statement called upon the countrymen to continue the movement "until the autocratic system is ended and their demands are met".