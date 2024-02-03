Stay vigilant to BNP-Jamaat’s conspiracies: law minister

People have to remain vigilant as long as there are militant organisations and BNP-Jamaat is supporting them, said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs minister Anisul Huq today.

He made the remarks in response to questions from local journalists after inaugurating a 97-meter-long bridge built for 5 crore and 77 lakh Tk on the canal of Bongaj village under Dharkhar union in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria in the afternoon.

Later, he spoke as the chief guest at the public meeting organised at the Eidgah ground of Bongaj village on the occasion of the inauguration of the new bridge.

There, the law minister said, "Risk of terrorist attacks on important projects and installations including the country's developmental mega projects like Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Elevated Expressway and Television channels remains. The news came out in the newspaper."

The minister said BNP-Jamaat is good at creating situations where people would suffer.

"They committed arson during the 2014 elections. In the 2018 election, BNP-Jamaat laundered money abroad by trading nominations. They tried to do the same in the 2024 election too. They do not count the people of Bangladesh for votes. Instead, they thought they could come to power wooing the foreign tyrants through the back door," he said.

Addressing BNP-Jamaat, Anisul Haque said the people of Bangladesh will now control the destiny of Bangladesh.

"If you want to do terrorism, want to destroy the achievements of Bangladesh, then I want to tell you, the law will run at its course. The law will be strictly implemented to deal with it," warned the minister.

He urged everyone to remain alert to any conspiracies that BNP-Jamaat may hatch.

Dharkhar Union Ward No. 4 unit Awami League President Shanu Mia presided over the event. Akhaura Upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, Akhaura Municipality Mayor and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Takzil Khalifa Kajal along with local Awami League, Jubo League and other leaders were present at the event.