Stay vigilant to BNP, Jamaat conspiracies

Says law minister

BNP-Jamaat is patronising militant organisations, and people of the country should remain alert to any conspiracies they may hatch, said Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday.

The minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating a 97-meter-long bridge constructed at a cost of Tk 5.77 crore over a canal at Bongaj village in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila.

Later, he spoke as the chief guest at a public meeting organised at the Eidgah ground.

The law minister claimed there is a threat of terrorist attacks on critical projects and installations, including Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Elevated Expressway, and television channels.

The minister said BNP-Jamaat is good at creating situations where people would suffer.

"If you (BNP-Jamaat) want to do terrorism, want to destroy the achievements of Bangladesh, then I want to tell you, the law will run its course. The law will be strictly implemented to deal with it," the minister said.