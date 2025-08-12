Stay vigilant to avoid AL-style vote rigging accusations: Fakhrul to BNP leaders

'No one should be able to point fingers at us,' he says

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged party leaders and activists to stay vigilant so that no one can accuse the BNP of rigging votes as, he said, the Awami League has done in past elections.

"No one should be able to point fingers at us and say we took it by force like the Awami League… no one should be able to say that," Fakhrul told a discussion meeting. "This is very important. This is extremely urgent because we are now a big party -- the Awami League is not there."

The event, marking International Youth Day, was jointly organised by Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Fakhrul stressed that the party must take responsibility to ensure the upcoming election is "completely free and fair."

He also criticised what he described as a long-standing smear campaign against the BNP. "There's a saying, 'joto dosh Nondo Ghosh' -- blame the same person for every wrong. Anything bad happens in this country, they say it's the BNP. This is intentional, to malign our party," he said.

Fakhrul warned that such attempts to discredit the BNP would intensify if the party came to power. "They will try to malign this party," he said.

Addressing the grassroots, he urged leaders and activists to win public trust and work to implement the 31-point programme announced by acting party chief Tarique Rahman.