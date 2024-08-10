Stay vigilant against AL’s blueprint for revenge

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called upon everyone to remain vigilant as the autocratic Awami League, which was ousted in the face of a student-led movement, is now active with a blueprint of revenge.

In a statement, he said, "We have learned from various reliable sources that the deposed regime and its allies are active in the field with a blueprint to exact revenge on the interim government and the victorious students."

At the same time, Fakhrul said social media is being widely used to tactfully unfairly blame all the democratic political forces, including BNP, for all heinous crimes.

Fakhrul specifically pointed out that an identified quarter is exploiting social media platforms and news channels from a neighbouring country for this purpose.

He stated, "Places of worship and assets belonging to Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities have been deliberately targeted. Their current plan is to sow discord and incite communal riots. They are also determined to create divisions among all the victorious forces and the people."

He expressed hope that the interim government, the administration, and all citizens are vigilant regarding these issues.

"Our party, the BNP, is already taking every possible step to address the situation," Fakhrul said.

He also warned that strict organisational and legal action will be taken against anyone who engages in such malicious activities under the BNP's name.

"Sensing the gravity of the current situation, I want to alert all relevant local and foreign supporting forces, as well as the country's citizens, about this conspiracy being orchestrated by the deposed dictator and its allies," Fakhrul said.

He also urged the members of the minority communities to raise social awareness and resist this conspiracy from their respective positions.

The BNP leader also called upon the country's people, the interim government, the patriotic Armed Forces, as well as the administration, police, BGB, and Ansar forces to support the minority communities with an aim to build a democratic Bangladesh.