Stay alert so that next polls can't be thwarted: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to remain alert so that no one can thwart the next general election or make it a questionable one.

"The election is imminent. All need to stay alert so that no one can thwart the polls or make it a questionable one," she said while addressing a community reception here in Brussels.

The premier joined the reception at an arts theatre 'Espace Lumen' through a virtual platform from her place of residence.

Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Belgium and different European countries took part in the event organised by the Belgium Chapter of Bangladesh Awami League.

The PM asked the Awami League leaders and activists to raise the massive development success and achievements Bangladesh attained in the last 15 years before the people and not to pay heed to the propaganda being launched against the government ahead of the next general election.

"Since the election is upcoming, raise the last 15 years of development works of Bangladesh before the people. Don't pay heed to propaganda," she said.

She asked all concerned to make sure none of the killers and terrorists can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people anymore.

Sheikh Hasina issued a note of strong warning that none who engages in arson violence would be spared.

"If they engage in arson violence again, not a single person will be spared," she said referring to the violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat in 2013, 2014 and 2015.