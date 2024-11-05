Stay alert against conspiracies: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged all to stay alert, warning that conspiracies are underway to once again plunge Bangladesh into new dangers.

"All of you need to remain alert and strengthen the organisation. The danger is not over yet. New dangers are likely to emerge," he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, he said attempts are being made to undermine and destroy democracy once again.

The event was organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal at the Jatiya Press Club to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7.

Fakhrul said Sheikh Hasina, during her 16 years of autocratic rule, brutally repressed BNP leaders and activists, including those from Mohila Dal.

"Hasina used to speak arrogantly while illegally remaining in power. She caused deaths to many people, including students. But we were freed on 5th August by removing that dreadful monster. It is a fact that Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass uprising," he said.

Fakhrul said the nation is going through a critical time, despite the ousting of the autocratic regime. "We must proceed very carefully in this challenging situation."

The BNP leader also called upon the interim government to hold the national election after swiftly implementing necessary state reforms.

"We believe that an elected government is the best government to serve people with their support," he said.

Fakhrul emphasised that elections are the key to restoring democracy in the country.

He said there have been numerous efforts to eliminate the BNP, but no one has been able to divide the party.

"On the contrary, BNP has grown stronger. We will move forward by further strengthening the party, and we will undoubtedly work to rebuild the state by winning the elections."