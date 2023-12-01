‘State power being misused to suppress opposition’

Says rights org on last 2 months’ law-and-order situation

The role of law enforcers in using excessive force to suppress opposition parties reveals a clear bias that has caused anger and frustration among people, said Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) yesterday.

Following the untoward incident centring the BNP's October 28 rally, a conflict situation has emerged through the political crisis, strikes, blockades, violence, mass arrests in lawsuits and ghost cases, and raids in the houses of opposition party leaders and activists.

This has disrupted public life immensely, MSF said in a press statement.

Alongside the police crackdown, ruling party leaders were seen flaunting firearms in public, it also read.

Masked men are coming on motorcycles and microbuses at night on deserted streets to swoop on opposition men while police say they do not know anything about these attacks.

Also, it is deplorable that the government used law enforcers to cause deaths, injuries, and arrests to suppress the movement of garment workers without paying heed to their demands for better wages, MSF said in the statement.

Custodial deaths and torture by law enforcers, abductions by men posing as law enforcers, mass arrest and imprisonment of opposition men in ghost cases, and use of excessive force by police have not stopped but are increasing in many cases, said the rights body.

According to the rights body, at least 2,663 opposition party men, including 936 in Dhaka, were arrested in 115 cases in November alone. Of the cases, at least 65 were filed by police and seven by ruling party men.

Also, 281 BNP leaders and activists were sentenced in 17 old political cases last month, it added.

The misuse of state power to suppress opposition has made the country's culture of democracy questionable, it said, analysing the last two months' law-and-order situation.

The present situation is very alarming as it shows a picture of injustice, abuse of power, gross violation of rights and growing decadence of impunity, it also said.

The Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation demanded that the government take an active role in ensuring punishment for those liable and improving the democratic and political environment in the country.