Start process of holding free, fair election

BNP urges govt, warns of plot to destabilise country

Stating that conspiracies are afoot to destabilise the country, senior BNP leader Zainul Abdin Farroque yesterday called upon the interim government to promptly initiate the process of a fair election without delaying reforms.

"A conspiracy is afoot to weaken the interim government, and it is disrupting the reform process. I urge Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus to stay vigilant to this," he said.

Speaking at a sit-in programme, the BNP chairperson's advisory council member also said the government should complete reforms to the Election Commission urgently based on the opinions of the political parties to start the election process.

The Senbagh Forum in Dhaka arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the withdrawal of all cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Farroque also demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, be brought back home immediately.

He claimed that Hasina was seen walking in a park in New Delhi under special security.

"I demand the chief adviser of the interim government bring back Sheikh Hasina, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. She should be held accountable under the law and punished."

Farroque said the syndicate pushing up the prices of essentials is linked to the "ghost of Awami League".

The BNP leader stressed the need for taking swift action against the business syndicate of the Awami League. "The longer we wait, the more they will assert themselves... We need to bring them to book."