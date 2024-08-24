Stand by flood victims irrespective of identities

Tarique tells party men

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged his party men to stand by the flood-affected people regardless of party, religion and caste.

"I am urging the leaders and workers of BNP and its front and associate bodies to stand beside the flood-hit people in a coordinated way," said Tarique in a video message.

Urging the party men to stay alert, Tarique said the autocrat who fled the country had created jealousy, hatred and division among the people.

"But my sincere request to you, please do not prioritise anyone based on their political and religious identity while providing humanitarian aid," he said.

He also urged the party men to help the government and administration in dealing with the flood situation.

Addressing the countrymen, the BNP acting chairman said, "If we, regardless of parties and opinions, stand by the flood-affected people in unison and come forward from our respective capacity in extending support to the affected people, definitely we will be able to face the situation by the grace of Almighty Allah."

Noting lakhs of people have been stranded in north-eastern and south-eastern regions of the country by flash floods, he said the main priority of the moment is to protect the lives and properties of the people of the flood-hit areas.

Lives have been lost and properties have been damaged, he said.

Tarique Rahman blamed India for this flash flood.

Though heavy rain occurred in the flood-hit areas, this is not the main reason for the flood in the eastern region, he said.

"One of the main reasons for this year's floods is the irresponsibility and whims of the administration of the upstream country," he said especially blaming the Tripura state administration for opening a dam without prior notice.

"They did not give advance warning to Bangladesh even once. As a result, the sudden floods swept away vast areas of the country, but Bangladesh did not get a chance to prepare even a little to deal with the situation."