Stand by cyclone-affected people: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon the opposition leaders and activists to stand by the people affected by the devastating Cyclone Remal that battered different coastal areas of the country.

In a statement, he expressed sorrow over the loss of many lives and extensive damage to public assets in the disaster-hit districts.

The BNP leader said at least 16 people died tragically while around 40 lakh people were affected in different ways due to the impact of the powerful cyclone.

Besides, he said more than 150,000 houses were destroyed, countless trees, crop land, and livestock were damaged by the natural calamity caused by Cyclone Remal.

He hoped that the affected people would be able to rebuild everything anew with fresh vigor, overcoming the losses and pains.

Mirza Fakhrul called upon the affluent people of the country, along with all concerned, to extend assistance to the affected people.

"I also urge the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies at all levels to stand beside the victims of the cyclone in the coastal districts," he said.