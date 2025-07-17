Stage set for today's NCP rally in Faridpur, security tightened

Preparations are underway for the National Citizen Party's (NCP) rally scheduled to be held in Faridpur today, with law enforcement authorities assuring strict security measures.

Initially planned for 10:00am, the rally has been rescheduled to 12:30pm due to yesterday's tense developments in Gopalganj, said local party leaders.

According to earlier plans, NCP's central leaders were supposed to wrap up rallies in Gopalganj, Madaripur, and Shariatpur by yesterday evening and stay overnight in Faridpur. However, following the unrest in Gopalganj, they diverted to Khulna instead, where they spent the night and are expected to arrive in Faridpur later today.

Before reaching the district town, the leaders are expected to make a brief stop for another roadside rally in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur, confirmed local NCP members.

Due to yesterday's violence in Gopalganj, the Faridpur police have implemented a robust security plan for today's event.

The rally is set to take place at the Janata Bank intersection in the town. As of 9:20am, final touches were being made to the stage, with media personnel already gathering at the site. A significant number of police officers were seen deployed around the venue and surrounding areas.

Speaking to reporters, SM Zahid, senior convener of Faridpur NCP, said, "The rally will now begin at 12:30pm instead of 10:00am. Our central leaders have not yet arrived in Faridpur."

Asked about security concerns, Zahid dismissed fears of any repeat of the Gopalganj incident. "We do not anticipate any trouble here. The people of Faridpur are peaceful and disciplined. We believe the event will proceed smoothly," he added.

Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that more than 400 police personnel have been deployed in and around the rally venue. Additionally, members of the army and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) will be on patrol.

"All the security arrangements have been made using our own resources. No additional forces were brought in from outside the district," he said. "We are confident that the NCP rally will be held in a peaceful and orderly manner."