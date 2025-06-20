Sports should remain free from politics: Fakhrul

All state institutions have been systematically destroyed over the past 15 years, he says

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that while politics is now the centre of his life, he never supported politicising sports or the sporting arena.

"I've always believed that sports should be kept free from political influence," he remarked while addressing a prize-giving ceremony as the chief guest in Thakurgaon town.

The ceremony was held after the final match of the "Mirza Ruhul Amin Smriti T-20 Cricket Tournament" held at Shaheed Mohammad Ali Stadium.

"In sports, we don't see divisions based on political views or affiliations. That's how it used to be in our time too. We supported different teams or ideologies, but when it came to cricket, we all stood united."

The BNP leader further said, "We must always remember that this country belongs to us—it is not someone else's. It is our responsibility to build it."

He alleged that all state institutions have been systematically destroyed over the past 15 years, but now is the time to rebuild the nation.

"I believe that sports enthusiasts in Thakurgaon, regardless of party affiliation, will come together to promote sports in the district," Fakhrul added.